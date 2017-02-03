Saudi Soldier Killed in Landmine Blast Near Yemen Border

A Saudi soldier has died from injuries sustained in a landmine explosion on Thursday while on duty, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Corporal Younes Mohammed Ali Abu Rasain, a border guard operating in the Jazan region on the Saudi-Yemen border, was declared dead on arrival at hospital, said a spokesman at Saudi’s Ministry of Interior.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies have carried out thousands of bombing raids in Yemen since March 2015 in a campaign to try to restore the ousted internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Jazan is one of four Saudi provinces on the border, which runs through desert and rugged mountains, and is almost as long as the Texas-Mexico frontier.

