Coup Defeat a Matter of Time, Says Yemeni VP

ADEN: Yemeni Vice President Lt. Gen. Ali Mohsen Saleh Al-Ahmar said the defeat of the coup in his country is just “a matter of time” given the progress made by the Saudi-led Arab coalition.

“The legitimate Yemeni forces are in a much better position than they were some time ago; they now have full control of most land and maritime territories,” Al-Ahmar said.

“The legitimacy is being restored to the state institutions, especially after the transfer of the Central Bank of Yemen and the Yemeni Parliament’s sessions to the temporary capital of Aden,” he said.

The vice president also said that the legitimate leadership is shouldering its responsibilities toward the Yemeni people, who see the Houthi militias losing by the day, and realize that the coup will inevitably come to an end.

Moreover, salaries of state employees are being paid without discrimination in all provinces, Al-Ahmar pointed out, adding that this is a step in the right direction that makes citizens realize that their leadership is assuming full responsibility.

Al-Ahmar also said that support should be given to President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s project of creating a federal state made up of six regions.

“The national army is fighting an unusual battle to restore the state, with an integrated political, military and economic support of the Arab coalition forces,” he said.

In a meeting with the US ambassador to Yemen on Saturday, Al-Ahmar underlined Iran’s abuses of international resolutions and acts of sabotage, including its continuous interventions in Yemen by smuggling weapons and supporting armed groups.

The US official expressed his criticism of the Iranian intervention in Yemen, and he reconfirmed the desire of his country to enhance cooperation with the legitimate government, and strengthen partnerships in the fight against terrorism.

