Warship Attacked by Rebels Returns to Saudi Arabia’s Port

A Saudi warship targeted by Yemeni rebel “suicide” boats returned to its home port in Jeddah on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s national news agency said.

“The frigate, which was attacked by the Houthi militia while on patrol in the Red Sea, has returned to Jeddah as planned,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia said last week that two sailors were killed and three wounded when battleship Al Madinah was hit by a Yemeni rebel “suicide” boat strike off the Red Sea port of Hodeida.

The United States has since deployed the USS Cole to the Bab Al Mandab strait connecting the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, according to a US defence official.

Seventeen US military personnel were killed aboard the USS Cole in an attack in the Yemeni port city of Aden in October 2000 claimed by Al Qaeda.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition launched a military campaign against the Houthi rebels in March 2015 as the insurgents closed in on President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi in Aden, forcing him into exile.

Agence France-Presse

