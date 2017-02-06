Yemeni Girl’s Travel Ordeal Ends With US Citizenship

A 12-year-old Yemeni girl who was barred from boarding an airplane last week to join her family in the United States arrived at San Francisco International on Sunday and left the airport a U.S. citizen.

It took six years for the United States to approve a visa for Eman Ali to move to the United States to join her parents and two sisters. The reunion almost didn’t happen because of President Trump’s executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Yemen, for 90 days.

Over the weekend, Eman and her father took advantage of a federal judge’s ruling on Friday halting enforcement of Trump’s executive order and flew to the U.S. without any delay or problems from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

“Last week was a bad dream for me,” said Eman’s father, Ahmed Ali, a U.S. citizen who traveled to Yemen to help his daughter obtain a visa and bring her home. “After seven years, finally we are home … finally I have all my family here.”

Original Article