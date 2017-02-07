Houthis Caused the Death of 142 People in January, Most of Which Are Children

Child at the change square in near by Sana'a University

Taiz- A humanitarian relief coalition based in Yemeni governorate, Taiz, issued a report citing over 142 Houthi-linked deaths and some 477 injuries caused by Iran-aligned coup militias. Incidents affected both women and children.

Published, last January, the report said that the atrocities were a result of indiscriminate shelling carried out by coup militants against residential areas.

Made available on Yemen state-owned news agency (SABA), the published document said that at least 23 children were killed and 62 others injured, in addition to the killing of 8 women, and the wounding of 18 others. A total of 111 men were killed by militia activity, and 397 injured. Notably, most accounts of injuries were severe.

The report also pointed out that 23 homes and private properties were subject to grand scale damage by shelling over the past month.

Water and power stations were brutally destroyed by coup-launched mortars, causing major deficiency in humanitarian services in Taiz.

Health care was consequently affected. Access of relief organizations and aid donors to Taiz is close to null, as a result of the western gateway being partly open against a Houthi-imposed deadlock.

The paper highlighted that at least 226 families have been forcibly displaced from their homes in each of Hayfan, Al Wazi’iyah and At Ta’iziyah districts. Yemeni families were compelled to resort to school premises, turned into makeshift camps, escaping heavy clashes in conflict hotspots.

Taiz’s deteriorating livelihood is evident throughout the issued report, as war clashes continue across the governorate—not to mention an inhumane blockade imposed for over a year now. Hundreds of thousands of citizens residing within the city now find themselves facing a death sentence written in terms of various health and environmental hazards.

