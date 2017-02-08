Hadi From Socotra: We Won’t Hand Over Yemen to Insurgents

Aden- Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi said on Tuesday he is working on a plan to build a new federal Yemen based on the principles of justice, citizenship and equality that would protect the rights of all people away from discrimination.

Speaking from the province of Socotra, Hadi said: “The blood of our martyrs will not be lost. We will build new federal Yemen and raise our dear flag on the mountains of Amran. Iran will not have any role in Yemen.”

Hadi said that 2,600 men from Socotra were enrolled in the National Army forces and 545 men in the Border Guards forces, adding that this procedure would allow Socotra residents to join other governorates and districts in defending and protecting their nation.

Hadi said a decision would be taken to announce Socotra an independent governorate after he realized the area was marginalized and needed much attention.

The Yemeni president reiterated his gratitude to Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Member States and King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works for all aid provided to the people of Socotra in all fields.

Separately, GCC member states reiterated their support on Tuesday for a political solution in Yemen.

GCC Secretary General Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani said during a meeting with Yemeni ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Shaiee Mohsen Al-Zandani that Gulf countries would continue to support a political solution in Yemen based on the terms of reference stated in U.N. Security Council Resolution 2216, the GCC initiative, its implementation mechanism and the outcome of the comprehensive national dialogue.

During the meeting, both men discussed the latest developments in Yemen’s military, political and humanitarian fields.

