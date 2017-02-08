Saudi Admits 2 Soldiers Slain in Attacks by Yemeni army, Allies

Assistant of Military Attaché of the Saudi embassy in Sana'a Khalid Shbaikan

The photo shows Saudis, among them officers, holding a funeral for Saad Hamdan Mohamed al-Mahyavi al-Jahni, a soldier killed by Yemeni forces, in Yanbu’ al-Bahr, Madinah Region, Saudi Arabia, February 7, 2017. (Photo by Sabq)

Saudi Arabia has admitted that two of its troops have lost their lives in mortar attacks carried out by the Yemeni army and allied fighters as the Yemenis step up their retaliatory assaults in the face of Riyadh’s deadly offensive.

The website of the Saudi Okaz newspaper reported on Tuesday that one soldier was killed in the village of al-Tuwal in the kingdom’s southwestern Jizan Region bordering Yemen.

The slain Saudi was identified as Saad Hamdan Mohamed al-Mahyavi al-Jahni.

Another Saudi daily, Sabq, reported that another soldier was also killed in the Yemeni mortar attacks. The report did not elaborate on the identity of the second victim.

Jahni’s body was brought on Tuesday to Prince Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz Airport in Yanbu’ al-Bahr, a major Red Sea port in the western Saudi Madinah Region.

On Monday, Yemeni forces killed four Saudi troops during separate attacks on the regions of Najran and Jizan. Similar attacks in the same areas on Sunday had also left another seven Saudi troops dead.

The Saudi regime has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in a bid to reinstall the country’s ex-government and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The military aggression has destroyed much of Yemen’s infrastructure. It has also claimed the lives of over 11,400 Yemenis, including women and children, according to the latest tally by a Yemeni monitoring group.

Britain and the US have largely contributed to the Saudi campaign by providing huge amounts of arms and military training to kingdom’s military.

