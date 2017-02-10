UNESCO Calls for Enquiry into Death of Yemeni Journalist

PARIS, Feb 10 (UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova on Friday called for an impartial inquiry into the death of Yemeni investigative reporter Mohammed Al-Absi, whose family says was killed because of his work.

Al-Absi, 35, died of heart-failure on December 20, 2016, but an autopsy showed traces of poison gas in his system.

“I call on the authorities to launch an independent investigation into the death of Mohammed Al-Absi in order to clarify allegations of foul play and hold those responsible to account,” the UNESCO chief said.

The Yemeni reporter died in the capital Sana’a and he was apparently working on corruption cases linked with the Houthi officials in charge in that city at the present time.

The Houthi, in the past, have also intimidated and even kidnapped and held hostage a number of journalists, prompting protests from international press bodies like Reporters Without Borders (RWB), which also supports the call for “an independent probe” into what is said was “the poisoning” of Al-Absi. (end) jk.mt

Original Article