Yemen Ambassador to the US Denies Ban on Ground Operations

Earlier this week, a ban on ground operations in Yemen was reported following the SEAL Team Six raid that resulted in the deaths of a Navy SEAL and several civilians, including women and children. According to the Wall Street Journal, Ahmed Bin Mubarak, Yemen’s ambassador to the US, denied the ban but instead stated that more coordination was needed.

Ahmed Bin Mubarak, Yemen’s ambassador to Washington, said Wednesday his government hadn’t withdrawn permission for the U.S. to carry out ground missions but had “made clear our reservations about the last operation.”

