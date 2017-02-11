Trump May Sign “Brand New” Travel Ban

US President Donald Trump told reporters Friday he may consider “filing a brand new” travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries in order to circumvent the court’s suspension of his current executive order.

Three federal judges have so far ordered a block on the ban, which is meant to keep out citizens of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. “We need speed for reasons of security,” the president said aboard Air Force One. Earlier in the day, at his press conference alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump indicated he will “be doing something very rapidly having to do with additional security for our country, and that it will come sometime next week.” The executive order, commonly known as the “Muslim ban,” has elicited mass protests at airports and city centers across the country since it was signed two weeks ago.

White House Spokesperson Sean Spicer suggested last week that additional countries may be added. (end) ys.mb

