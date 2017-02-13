Yemen Shelling Kills Pakistani In Southern Saudi

A Pakistani national was killed today in Saudi Arabia when Yemeni rebels shelled the kingdom’s southern border region, the civil defence department said.

A rocket hit Arda, which is part of the southwestern region of Jazan, Civil Defence spokesman Yahya al-Qahtani said in a report by the official Saudi Press Agency.

“As result, a Pakistani national was killed,” he said without naming the victim.

At least 115 civilians and soldiers have been killed in southern Saudi Arabia since a Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes in Yemen against Houthi rebels in March 2015 to support Yemen’s government.

Most of the casualties were Saudi who were killed in cross-border shelling or skirmishes.

