Arab Parliament Supports UN, Arab Efforts to Solve Yemeni Conflict

The Arab Parliament on Tuesday reiterated support to UN and Arab efforts to solve the conflict in Yemen politically, and refused foreign interference in Yemen’s affairs.

The Arab parliament, in a final statement at end of its 4th session, commended humanitarian efforts of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Sudan in Yemen. It called for holding an international conference to rebuild Yemen.

The Arab house reaffirmed support for the constitutional legitimacy in Yemen, calling for resumption of political process based on the GCC initiative and its implementation mechanism, outcome of national dialogue and UN resolution 2216.

It asserted full commitment to Yemen’s national unity and territorial integrity in a drive to achieve democracy, social justice and political system approved by the people.

It condemned the Houthis’ firing of a missiles againt Saudi Arabia.

The Arab parliament members, in the final statement, strongly condemned the Israeli Knesset’s, or parliament, decision to ban calls for prayers in mosques in occupied Palestine, and called for referring this issue to the UN Security Council (UNSC).

They called on regional and international organizations to adopt punitive measures to prevent the Israeli government from carrying out its decision.

They decided to send a letter to the British House of Commons, or parliament, to exercise pressure on the British government to cancel a celebration marking the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, which paved way for the creation of Israel.

They also condemnd the Knesset’s decision to legalize the confiscation of private Palestinian lands to built outposts.

On Syria, the Arab lawmakers hoped for a rapid solution to end suffering of the Syrian people. They welcomed negotiations between the warring parties, refused foreign interference in the Syrian conflict, condemned the atrocities commited by the Syrian regime against civilians.

They, meanwhile, rejected the zionist entity’s measures to change the legal and demographic status of the Syrian Golan Heights, considering the measures illegal and violating UN Charter.

The Arab parliament, reacting to US President Doland Trump’s decision to ban nationals of six Arab countries from entering America, said the decision violated the simplest rules of justice.

It however praised the position of the American people and justice, who rejected the decision.

On Iraq, the parliament commended the military victories against so-called Islamic State (IS) in Mosul towards complete liberation of the northern city from the terrorist group’s grip.

It said post-IS phase required a national dialogue among all parties to push the country to confront all political, economic and security challenges.

The Arab parliament, on the other hand, supported international and regional efforts to encourage dialogue among the Libyan parties.

