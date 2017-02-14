Three, Including Child, Killed in Car Bombing in Yemen’s Al-Baida

Yemenis search under the rubble of damaged houses following Saudi airstrikes on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, February 1, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

Three people, including a child, have been killed in a bomb attack in Yemen’s central province of Al-Baida

According to Yemen’s official Saba news agency, the bombing was carried out near a checkpoint in the center of the town of Rada’ on Tuesday, when Yemeni soldiers fired at an advancing car, suspected of carrying explosives, to bar it from striking itself against a nearby sports and culture club.

The huge blast killed the assailant on the spot and claimed the lives of a fighter with the Houthi Ansarullah movement and a child. It also injured at least eight other people.

The explosives-laden car was heading to target the club, in which a ceremony was held in commemoration of martyrs from the Yemeni army and the Ansarullah movement.

The explosion also damaged a nearby school and shattered the windows of houses that were in the vicinity of the blast site.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but it was carried out in a province where Takfiri terrorists belonging to Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) are present.

Car bomb attacks are not uncommon in the war-torn Yemen, where the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group and AQAP have gained footholds.

