Yemen Sends Note to Washington Questioning US Raid, UN Envoy Says

When asked if there is a probe into the recent deadly US raid in Yemen, Alyemany stated on Monday, “Of course.”

“We sent a note to the Administration questioning part of that,” the representative added.

Alyemany noted that the January 29 raid was “heavily used by the Obama followers to attack Trump.”

“We don’t want to be part of that. We don’t want to attack Trump Administration, because we think we are not entitled to attack a US Administration that just started,” he explained. “Why this attack in New York Times against Trump? Why you see all this heavy criticism of Trump? Why they used the operation?”

Earlier in February, The New York Times reported that Yemen had withdrawn permission for US forces to conduct special operations inside the country after a Januaryoperation, which was later denied by the Yemeni Foreign Ministry.

On January 29, the US Special Forces launched a raid in Yemen, killing 14 al-Qaeda militants as well as civilians, including an 8-year-old daughter of previously assassinated al-Qaeda leader Anwar Awlaki.

During the raid, the terrorists killed US Navy SEAL William Owens and injured several other servicemen. The White House said commandos had successfully captured intelligence.

