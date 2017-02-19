Yemen’s President Lauds US Intervention Curbing Iranian Expansionis

Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi talks with U.S. ambassador to Yemen Matthew H. Tueller during a meeting in the southern port city of Aden

Yemeni President Abdu Rabbo Mansur Hadi lauded the United States new administration, particularly on its active interventionism against Iran’s systematic interference in region-wide affairs.

Hadi’s remarks followed a meeting with the U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Mathew Taller, the president stated that the U.S. stance is compatible with Yemeni views, in fighting terrorism and attempting to put an end to Iran’s expansionist ambitions.

Iran has been backing a local armed coup ripping Yemen apart, manned by loyalists supporting ousted Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh and Tehran-aligned Houthi militias.

Houthis have been seeking to topple the constitutionally elected and internationally backed government in Yemen led by President Hadi.

For his part, the U.S. envoy reiterated his government’s stance on backing the internationally recognized Hadi-led government in Yemen, and assisting with the realization of a peace solution.

The envoy also relayed U.S. desire towards surmounting challenges and difficulties, pointing to an interest in consolidating bilateral relations with Yemen, in order to fortify counterterrorism efforts against extremist forces targeting Yemeni security and stability.

