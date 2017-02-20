Yemen PM Bin Daghar Launches In Aden The Immunized Against Polio

Prime minister Dr. Ahmed Obaid Bin Daghar launches today’s morning in the interim capital of Yemen Aden along with Aden governor Aidrooss al-Zubaidi, minister of public health and population Dr. Nasser Ba_oom and representatives of Uncief and World Health Organization the national immunized campaign against Polio.

“The campaign was designed to target more than five million children under age five against this crippling disease and will cover the 23 governorates all over Yemen”said Bin Daghar.

The prime minister continues to say that we are launching the national campaign against polio under the auspices of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi with the partnership of World Health Organization and Unicef.

Yemen has been polio free since 2006. Efforts are underway to try to make sure children in this war-torn country remain free of this potentially deadly disease.