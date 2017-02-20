Yemen Sends Letter to United Nations Chief on Iranian Transgressions

New York- The Yemeni government presented Sunday a complaint letter to United Nations Chief António Guterres on Iran’s continued interference with Yemen’s national affairs.

Iran negatively influences regional peace, security and stability, the letter also demanded Iran-aligned Houthis be deemed a terrorist organization.

In the letter, of which Asharq Al-Awsat received a copy, the Yemeni government notes and with a profound anxiety and frustration that Iran’s policy of domination and expansionism and its flagrant transgressions against Yemeni sovereignty continue.

Iran still eggs on the war in Yemen, attacking neighboring countries and terrorizing the international shipping routes in the southern Red Sea and the Strait of Bab el Mandeb.

The Tehran administration continues to fund coup militias, Houthis, in Yemen.

Iran supports Houthi groups both in military and strategy through funding, training of fighters, and delivery of arms shipments in a clear violation against U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231.

Shipments containing smuggled Iranian weapons have been intercepted on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Houthis sent 7,000 Yemeni students on scholarships to Qom, Iran, to study.

Facing threats of indoctrination of youth, the Yemeni Ministry of Education, loyal to the legitimate government headed by President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, said it would not accept any foreign curriculum contradictory to Yemeni patriotism.

The circumstances created by the coup militias caused a deep rift in the educational infrastructure at the physical and intellectual levels, notably the changes to the curriculum, and the introduction of sectarian and revolutionary tendencies.

