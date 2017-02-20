Yemeni Government Commits to Sustaining Order, Stability in liberated Areas

Yemen’s internationally-recognized government led by President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi vowed to consolidate order and stability in liberated areas after their full recapture from Houthi militias and putschists, reported Saudi state-owned news agency SPA.

Yemeni Premier Ahmed Obaid bin Daghar stressed that sustaining peace and security across freed areas cannot be attained unless all people demonstrate cooperation through showing respect for law and order, unifying work of different and various security apparatuses, and establishing joint logistics, overseen by the Ministry of Interior.

On the other hand, Yemen’s permanent representative to the United Nations Ambassador Khalid Al-Yamani reported on Iran’s continued advocating of war in Yemen.

In his complaint to the international body, the ambassador said that Iran interferes in neighboring countries affairs and hinders international waters across the southern Red Sea and its Bab Al-Mandab strait.

Al-Yamani also said that Iran is still financing the Houthis in Yemen, providing strategic and military support for Houthi fighters, sending arms and ammunition shipments to Yemen in a flagrant violation of Security Council resolutions 2216 and resolution 2231.

