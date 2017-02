Yemenia (IY, Aden) has suspended operations with immediate effect an announcement on its website has said. The move comes in the wake of continued Royal Saudi Air Force-led airstrikes against Iranian-backed Houthi forces entrenched near Sana International Airport.

The attacks are understood to have partially damaged parts of the airport’s main terminal as well as part of its primary runway 18/36. No reliable information concerning the condition of Yemenia’s fleet or that of …

