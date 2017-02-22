Over $576 Million Extended in Aid by the King Salman Relief Center Yemen Projects

Humanitarian activities inside Yemen and in Djibouti sponsored by Riyadh-based King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works have touched on 118 multi-development projects worth over $576 million, a report released on Wednesday said.

The aid projects are considered an integral part of achieving the goals of the Alliance Forces for Supporting the Legitimacy of Yemen, reported the Saudi state-owned news agency SPA.

The programs focus on providing Yemenis in need with humanitarian assistance such as staple food, accommodation security programs, camp set-up necessities, education, health supplements, environmental rehabilitation, logistic services, emergency coordination and communication, medical support and supplies.

In the field of food and accommodation security and camps preparation, the center has appropriated 43 projects covering all regions of the Kingdom, benefiting 19,582,835 units at a cost of $236,179,982 with 24 partners.

Under the direct orders of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the King Salman center has provided support for the Food and Agricultural Organization efforts in the Yemeni province of Al-Hodeida to combat malnutrition at a cost of $10 million.

Most recently, the center sent a 17-truck land convoy, loaded with medical supplies and appliances, out of which eleven trucks carrying 279 medical items were directed to the Republican Hospital in Aden and 25 medial items being sent to the stores of the central medical supplies of the ministry of health and population in Aden while six trucks headed for Maareb General Hospital, carrying 235 medical items.

In coordination with the Alliance Forces, international organizations, ministry of health and population of Yemen and the Higher Committee for Relief, the center guarantees swift transfer and treatment for the injured in specialized medical centers abroad at the its expense inside and outside the Kingdom, according to medical reports issued by specialized committees.

The center also managed to follow-up the speedy transfer and treatment abroad to guarantee the security and safety of the inured. Most recently, the center sent 16 injured Yemenis from Taiz to receive medical treatment in The Sudan.

