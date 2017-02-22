Yemen President Says Saudi Arabia to Give $10b Aid for Reconstruction

ADEN: Yemen’s President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia has earmarked $10 billion in aid for the reconstruction of provinces retaken from Houthi rebels.

Riyadh, which since March 2015 has led a military coalition to support pro-Hadi fighters in Yemen, has made no official announcement on the aid.

Hadi said the kingdom had allocated $10 billion “for the reconstruction of liberated provinces, including $2 billion as a deposit in the central bank to shore up the (Yemeni) riyal”, the Saba news agency reported.

The president, speaking in the government’s temporary southern capital of Aden, called on his government to focus on power, water, roads, health and education in retaken areas.

Pro-government forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition took back five southern provinces from the rebels in 2015.

Hadi in past has praised the role played by the Arab Coalition and its efforts to achieve peace in the country as a desirable end.

