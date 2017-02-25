UAE Sergeant Khalid Ali Gharib Al-Beloushi Martyred in Yemen

The family of martyrs is the best description of Al-Beloushi family, based in the Al Warqaa area of Dubai, who lost another martyr today in the war-torn Yemen.

The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces has announced the martyrdom of serviceman Khalid Ali Gharib Al Beloushi while on duty with the Saudi-led Arab Coalition’s Operation Restoring Hope in Yemen.

The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces offered its condolences to the family of the martyr, praying to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in eternal peace, and bestow solace on his family.

According to relatives of the martyr, he used to play basketball for the Al Shabab Club. “He was a role model in his good manners, and commitment as a soldier and a basketball player.”

Abdullah Al Hajiri, an official source with the Armed Forces, told Khaleej Times that the funeral prayers are to be performed on Saturday afternoon after the Dhuhr Prayer at the Khulafaa Al Rashedeen mosque, next to the Al Warqaa Souk. “The martyr shall then be rest to his last at the Qusais Cemetery.”

“The martyr was performing national duty to support right, justice and legitimacy in Yemen as part of the ‘Operation Restoring Hope’ in Yemen under the Saudi-led Arab coalition forces.”

Few days ago, the same family lost another hero in Yemen. “First-Sergeant Nader Mubarak Eissa Sulaiman, the cousin of martyr Khalid Al-Beloushi, was also martyred in Yemen few days ago, and was buried at the Qusais Cemetery on February 17.”

Original Article