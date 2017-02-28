FM Al-Jubeir Says Saudi Arabia Reserves Right to Self-Defense against Yemen Coup Militias

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir confirmed Tuesday that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reserves its right to self-defense against any attack, in a reference to attacks staged by Yemen coup militias targeting Saudi borders.

FM Al-Jubeir reiterated that Saudi Arabia supports a peaceful solution in Yemen based on the Houthi’s commitment to a cessation of hostilities in accordance with the United Nations Security Council’s Resolution 2216, reported the Saudi state-owned news agency SPA.

The Houthi militias have conducted military maneuvers in Saada, a Yemeni area near Saudi borders before launching operation of “Decisive Storm”.

Militias fired medium and heavy weapons during armed operations which blatantly pose a threat to the Kingdom, regional security, and the international navigation in the Arabian Sea and the strait of the Bab Al-Mandab.

Yemen has descended to chaos after Iran-aligned Houthi militias and armed loyalists backing ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh staged a coup that ripped the country apart through civil conflict.

The insurgency, spurring sectarian strife, aims at downing the authority of the internationally-backed government led by President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

