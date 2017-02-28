Yemen Thanks Kuwait for Medical Assistance

Yemeni Minister of Local Administration Abdulraqeeb Fath on Tuesday commended the huge support provided by Kuwait in different domains, particularly medical care.

Fateh, also Chairman of the Higher Relief Committee, thanked Kuwait Patients Helping Society (KPHS) for providing medical equipment and care for the Yemeni people.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Sheikh Abu Ismail Al-Qurashi, KPHS executive manger in Yemen, during their discussion about Yemen’s people needs for medical assitsantnce, according to a statement issued by KPHS.

Two of four-wheel drive ambulances were handed over, on sidelines of the meeting, to the governor of Shabwa Hamed Mals to serve in some of the hospitals in the governorate.

Fateh thanked Kuwait for launching a new phase of the relief campaign, which was marked by the delivery of the two ambulances as part of 20 more others intended for the governorates of Aden, Lahj, Dhale’, Shabwa, Suqatri and Abyan.

Governor Mals said the two ambulances would be serving patients at hospitals in Rawdha and Dahr areas.

He said Kuwait had already provided medications, power generators for hospitals and clinics in Shabwa.

Al-Qurashi said the new phase of the relief campaign would include convoys of medicine, oxygen pumps, generators and wheelchairs.

