France Condemns Yemeni Houthis for Using Child Soldiers

The French government on Wednesday condemned the use of child soldiers by Houthi forces in Yemen and called for respecting international law which bans the recruiting of children in armed conflicts.

A Foreign Ministry statement here said that the UN Human Rights High-Commission had documented the use of children by Houthis in fighting in Yemen.

France said the issue of child soldiers was stressed in a February 21 international conference “Protect Children from War” which was held in Paris. Kuwait was represented at the event by Ambassador to France Sami Al-Suleiman, accompanied by other diplomats.

France said that all must be done to spare children in the Yemeni conflict and urged for a political settlement under US auspices to prevent a further deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation.

