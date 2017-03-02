US Airstrikes Target AQAP in Yemen

The US conducted over 20 airstrikes in Yemen against Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) early Thursday, according to a release from the Pentagon.

“The strikes will degrade the AQAP’s ability to coordinate external terror attacks and limit their ability to use territory seized from the legitimate government of Yemen as a safe space for terror plotting,” it said.

Targets of the strikes included militants, equipment, infrastructure, heavy weapons systems and fighting positions.

“AQAP has taken advantage of ungoverned spaces in Yemen to plot, direct, and inspire terror attacks against the United States and our allies,” the statement affirmed.

The strikes were carried out “in partnership” with Yemen’s government.

