Yemen Calls on EU to Put Pressure on Houthis to End War

BRUSSELS, March 6 (KUNA) — Yemen’s ambassador to the European Union Mohamed Taha Mustafa called on the EU and the European Parliament Monday to put more pressure on Iran and Houthis to comply with relevant international resolutions and end the war and human tragey in Yemen.

This came in his speech before the European Parliament’s Delegation for Arabian Peninsula in the in Brussels this evening.

“We are confident that the European Union and the European Parliament will continue to support the legitimate leadership represented by His Excellency President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, for the Yemeni people to get out of this ordeal,” he said.

He also thanked and appreciated the efforts of the European Union in the field of humanitarian assistance, and expressed the hope that this support will be increased because of the deteriorating situation in Yemen.

The Yemeni ambassador gave a detailed brief on the recent developments in his country to the European Parliamentarians. He reffered to the Gulf Cooperation Council initiative and to the hosting of the peace talks on Yemen in Kuwait.

