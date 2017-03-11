“Kuwait Beside You” Distributes Relief Items to Yemen’s Lahj

The “Kuwait beside you” campaign has handed out the second batch of shelter kits allocated to Yemen’s Lahj Governorate.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Kuwaiti-Yemeni relief body said the kits, including blankets, and hygiene and kitchen kits, targeted more than 646 displaced families.

Ibrahim Al-Qurashi, a body member, stressed that the campaign will continue distributing this Kuwait’s emergency aid to needy people in Yemen.

He said that the campaign distributed aid to more than 450 displaced families in some areas in the same governorate.

It handed out food baskets and health supplies, and carried out several water projects in Lahj, he added.

He voiced his happiness for dispersing these supplies which seek to make these families happy and to alleviate their suffering as they have been displaced from their homes.

Meanwhile, Saleh Mahmoud, a senior official in Lahj, said the support provided to displaced families contributes to mitigating their suffering.

He added that “we have worked on removing difficulties facing the displaced families.” The campaign works in Yemen in emergency relief field through five sectors; food, water, education, shelters and health.

