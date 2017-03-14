PM Announces $ 1m Humanitarian Assistance for Yemen

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while hoping for the early return of peace to Yemen on Tuesday announced the immediate provision of $1 million in humanitarian aid to the people of Yemen.

The prime minister announced the aid at a meeting with Yemni Deputy Prime Minister /Foreign Minister Abdul Malik Abduljalil Al-Mekhlafi, according to a statement released by the PM House.

PM Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan and Yemen had traditionally enjoyed good relations based on trust, friendship, and cooperation. He expressed his gratitude for Yemen’s support for the successful evacuation of thousands of Pakistani nationals from Yemen in March 2015.

The Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for Pakistan’s support to Yemen.

