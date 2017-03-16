In The Media

UAE Declares Losing Martyr In Operation for Yemen

The United Arab Emirates has lost another martyr while he was on duty in the “Hope Restoration” operation for Yemen.
The official news agency, WAM, said on Thursday that Sergeant Suleiman Al-Zuabi, has fallen as a martyr while serving in the operation, commanded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — aimed at restoring legitimacy in Yemen.
UAE Armed Forces Command expressed condolences to the martyr’s family.

