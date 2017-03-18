Yemen: The local authority in Marib Release Statement on the Mosque Attach and the GCC chief deplores

The local authority in Marib released statement on the Friday’s missile attack to Kofal mousque. The statement said that, the local authority in Marib governorate is not surprised by the Houthi Saleh militias terrorist shelling of a crowded mosque in a Friday prayer at Kofel camp in Marib, which tolls the live of 27 martyrs, 63 were injured and the number is likely to be increased. The attack was carried out with Katyusha-type rockets.

The local authority in Marib is working side by side with the legitimate government personals in charge, local, regional and international humanitarian organizations in order to overcome the existing situation which is created by the Houthi militias coup and their bloody aggressions.

The local authority here, appreciates the endless efforts and support of H.E. President Abdu-Rabbou Mansour Hadi, president of the Republic of Yemen, Vice President Lt. General Ali Mohsein Al-Ahmer, Prime Minister, Dr. Ahmed Obaid Bin Daghar, who made everything is possible and highly urged the local authority to assist the families of victims. They have taken the necessary measures to pay more attention for the families of martyrs and wounded people.

The Militias did not give up by shelling the mosque, they have attacked as well the ambulances and crews, not just that, they have proudly announce their shameful attack in their media TV channels and news websites.

This attack proves the militias’ awful and inhumanities practices which is not less than the globe terrorist attacks, that hit civilians everywhere in the world.

We here call by all of you to stand by us and support us to eradicate the roots of the terrorism plans in advance. These attacks are not part of the Yemeni morals and traditions.

Once again, we call upon the local CSO and the international community to condemn and list this crime and the militias ongoing violations and crimes against the human rights and the international humanitarian law.

on the same issue, the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Abdullatif Al-Zayani released another syatement on Saturday strongly condemned Friday’s missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, which targeted a mosque in the war-torn nation’s western province of Marib.

In a statement to the press, Al-Zayani described the attack as a criminal act that runs counter to Islamic principles and international laws.

Moreover, he said that targeting places of worship is utterly unjustifiable, as he extended his deepest condolences to the victims of the attack and wished a speedy recovery for those wounded.

Dozens of pro-government forces were killed and scores wounded Friday when two missiles fired by Houthi rebels struck worshippers attending prayers in a mosque inside a military base.

