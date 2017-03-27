Yemen: 1546 Children Killed and 2450 Disabled in War

epa05717322 A Yemeni child receives treatment at a health center in Sana'a, Yemen, 14 January 2017. According to reports, the United Nations has estimated that more than 370,000 children are at risk of starvation in Yemen and are in urgent need of care due to a 21 month-conflict between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Almost half a million children are suffering from acute malnutrition in Yemen, 1,546 have been killed, 2,450 have been disabled, 1,572 have been recruited into armed forces and over two million are not in school, UNICEF reports.

Families in Yemen are making ever more recourse to extreme measures to provide for their children, the UN agency said in a report issued on Monday, as the war in the poorest country of the Middle East enters its third year. The number of extremely poor and vulnerable is extremely high: about 80% of families are in debt and half the population live on less than two dollars a day. Adaptation mechanisms have been seriously eroded by the violence, which has transformed Yemen into one of the largest emergencies in the world in terms of food security and malnutrition. Families are eating much less, choosing less nourishing food and are skipping meals. Almost half a million children are suffering from acute malnutrition – a 200% increase since 2014 – and the risk of famine is growing. As family resources dwindle, ever more children are recruited into armed groups and used on the fronts, or forced into early marriage. Over two thirds of girls are now married before age 18, compared with 50% before the conflict. The healthcare system in Yemen is on the verge of collapse.

Almost 15 million people do not have access to healthcare and a cholera and diarrhea epidemic linked to unpurified water in October 2016 continues to spread, with over 22,500 suspected cases and 106 deaths. About 1,600 schools have been made unusable after being destroyed, damaged or taken as lodgings by displaced families or armed groups. At least 350,000 children do not attend school as a direct consequence of the conflict and a total of 2 million children are currently out of school. (ANSAmed).

