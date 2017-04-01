Arab Chiefs Call for Iran to Stop Meddling in the Region

Confronting Iranian regime’s meddling was one of the points of a final declaration by the Arab League chiefs, after their meeting in Jordan, according to a report by Sky News.

In this declaration, Iranian regime’s meddling in the internal affairs of Arab countries was condemned and described as a violation of international law and against the principal of good neighbourliness, as well as the sovereignty of these countries.

Nabil Al-Ossum President of the Iran desk in a regional research center told Sky News, “The Iranian regime is one of the major threats for Arab countries and it tries to intensify its meddling in Arab countries and considers Iraq as its geopolitical gate.”

Iran has been found to be active in several areas of instability within the region, including Syria, Yemen and Iraq. Recent reports show that Iran is ramping up its efforts in Yemen, providing training of troops and weapons, including drones. As Iran attempts to control the region further, it also attempts to create instability in countries on the edge, including Bahrain.

“Iran’s project puts the security of Arab countries in danger,” he added.

A committee composed of four countries, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrein and the United Arab Emirates, as well as U.N Secretary General, condemned continuous interventions by the Iranian regime in Arab countries. This committee declared that the Tehran regime provokes sectarianism by undermining efforts intending to resolve regional crises.

The Trump administration has also signaled a change in its relationship with Iran after the latest ballistic missile tests Iran held earlier this year. Various Arab countries are watching to see how the U.S. policy will impact conflicts within the region.

This committee also focused on ways to hinder the Iranian regime’s interventions in the internal affairs of Arabic countries. This could include sanctions, an area where the U.S. is currently leading the way. Legislation for additional sanctions is currently before the U.S. Congress.

They also emphasized the implementation of resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council, which insists on stopping the regime’s ballistic missile tests.

Original Article