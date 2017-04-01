Assault Attempt on Saudi Arabia Major General

LONDON: The Saudi Embassy to the United Kingdom stressed Major General Ahmed Asiri, Adviser to the Minister of Defence and Spokesman of the Coalition Forces to Support Legitimacy in Yemen was safe after he had been exposed to an assault attempt by a group of protesters.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted Saudi Embassy’s twitter account as saying that the embassy stressed that Major General was exposed to an assault attempt by a group of protesters who were trying to disrupt his participation in the European Council Seminar on Foreign Relations to discuss the situation in Yemen.

The embassy would like to thank the British police for its cooperation in protecting the place and ensuring the safe exit for the Saudi ambassador and the Major General from the building.”

The Saudi embassy stressed that Asiri continued his communication programme in Britain without any change in spite of the desperate attempts to disrupt him by forces pursuing violence as a principle.

