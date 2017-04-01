PM Daghar Extols Display of Solidarity with Yemen at Arab Summit

Yemen’s Prime Minister Dr. Ahmad Obaid Bin Daghar expressed deep appreciation on the display of unified solidarity by Arab state on supporting the legitimate government in Yemen.

In a statement issued by the Yemeni official news agency, PM Dagher stressed that the statements and stances of the Arab leaders at the Arab Summit held recently in Amman, Jordan reflect the real desire to end the coup and restore the control over all Yemeni territories.

He gave emphasis to Arab states refusing any foreign interference in the Arab region, namely by Iran which seeks to ignite sedition and wars in a number of the countries, including Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Libya in order to destabilize the Arab region.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants and armed loyalists backing ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh have been orchestrating a coup in Yemen seeking to overthrow the constitutionally elected government led by President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.