Aden Port ‘Fully Ready to Receive Containers and Other Cargo Traffic’

The Port of Aden has a key role to play in supplying communities across Yemen

The port of Aden has issued a statement stating that it is now ready to take on the role of Yemen’s primary gateway, meeting the logistics needs of the war-torn country. In the statement, senior management indicated that Aden Container Terminal has increased its storage space to allow the port to receive more containers and as a result it now has “the full ability to cover Yemen’s traffic effectively.”

The statement continued: “As a result of the stabilisation of security in Aden and the abolition of all the checkpoints that had been developed after the war to cover all the liberated areas, the terminal was able to handle about 270,000 teu in 2016.”

The Aden Container Terminal has agreed with the World Food Program to provide special warehouses to store relief items and has the ability to make similar arrangements with other relief organisations as required. Other cargoes transported by general cargo and bulk ships, such as steel, wood, cement and wheat, including relief materials, can be handled in Ma’alla Wharf while Aden Gulf Marine Terminal, a specialised bulk grain and edible oil terminal, can accommodate the largest ships calling at any terminal in Yemen.

The statement continued, “Some companies have been able to enter into bilateral agreements with the owners and operators of grain silos in Aden, allowing them to unload relief shipments of wheat into their silos for the purpose of packaging or grinding to be ready for consumption.”

Outside the container terminal, Ma’alla Wharf has sufficient storage space for handling a wide range of goods. The Port of Aden says that, if maintenance work for facilities that were damaged during the war is completed, and some new handling equipment is introduced, it will become ‘a perfect facility’ to handle goods for all of Yemen.

The statement concludes that, “The outstanding ability of Aden to receive all types of ships, without exception, makes it the only port that can meet the needs of the State in the next phase. It has the storage space and operational capacity to accommodate all Yemen’s trade and the relief and reconstruction activities and required in the next phase of national development.”

