Kuwaiti Medical Delegation Inspects Health Facilities in Yemen

A medical delegation from the medical committee of the Kuwaiti Society for Relief (KSR) and the Patients Helping Fund Society (PHF) inspected on Saturday the health facilities in Aden governorate damaged by the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

The delegation, led by PHF head Dr. Mohammad Ahmad Al-Sharhan, is made up of PHF Director General Jamal Al-Fawzan and Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Kandari, according to a statement by the PHF.

They toured the emergency center in Al-Mansoura Health Directorate, Kuwait pediatric hospital, the artificial limb center, the mental hospital, Al-Hosini clinic, Makkah ophthalmologic hospital and ‘Al-Sadaqa’ (friendship) hospital. They took note of the occupancies of these facilities, their needs of medical supplies, the challenges facing the medical staff, and the extent of the damage resulting from the conflict.

At Al-Sadaqa hospital they were welcomed by Director General of Al-Mansoura Health Directorate Ahmad Al-Mehdhar and Director General of the Hospital Dr. Jamal Abdulhamid.

The delegation inspected the various wards of the hospital which was rehabilitated reequipped the KSR health committee, and reopened the auditorium there.

Dr. Al-Sharhan said the Kuwaiti aid workers and their colleagues in the other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries spare no effort in filling the gap in the health sector in sisterly Yemen.

“The medial emergency plan for Yemen, being implemented by the Kuwaiti aid agencies at the behest of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, is on the threshold of its third stage,” the statement quoted him as saying.

“The plan aims to rehabilitate the Yemeni health facilities and provide them with ambulances, medical equipment and power generators, and build the capacity of the medical and nursing staff,” he added.

