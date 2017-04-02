Pro-Saleh Official Accuses Houthi of Racism, Sectarian Incitement

Armed men loyal to the Houthi movement hold their weapons as they gather to protest against a Saudi-led coalition air strike that hit a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres in northern Yemen, in the capital Sanaa August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Aden – Disagreements between the two insurgent Houthi and Saleh militias in Sana’a have escalated to such an extent that one of Saleh’s party leaders submitted to the general prosecutor an official statement accusing Houthi leader Abdel Malik al-Houthi of racism.

Adel Shujaa, member of general secretariat of People’s Congress Party, affiliated with Ali Abdullah Saleh, sent an official memo to the general prosecutor, saying that the recent statements of Abdel Malik al-Houthi are “racial discrimination and incite hatred and sectarianism.”

Shujaa said that Houthi’s speech distinguishes “between companions of the Prophet Mohammed, saying that takfirists aim to distance people from Imam Ali.”

He added: “Houthi went so far as to use religion as a tool of division and to deepen hatred among Yemenis.”

According to Shujaa, Houthi claimed the problem in Yemen is not political, but religious.

Shujaa accused Houthi of “giving direct orders that permit the use of violence” against youths who do not follow the directives of Houthi founder, Hussein al-Houthi.

“Overlooking this speech will lead to bloodshed among warring parties and crimes worse than those committed by the Nazis,” warned Shujaa in his memo that he also posted on his Facebook page.

The pro-Saleh official said that Houthi’s speech “calls for continuing the war without taking into account the people’s lives or their future.”

Yemeni observers believe that the insurgency coalition between Houthi and Saleh “is weak and prone to collapse at any moment due to disagreements, but they are forced to continue together because they are rejected on the local, regional and international levels.”

Political activist Waddah al-Jalil believes that in the near future, both Houthi and Saleh militants will turn against each other and resort to fighting. He added that “all signs suggest that Saleh has lost a lot of his power and influence to the Houthis.”

Jalil told Asharq Al-Awsat that the international community is now dealing with both parties of the insurgency as two different entities.

He added that Saleh “is no longer wanted internally”, while he is viewed as “a major troublemaker” on regional and international arenas.

As for the Houthis, “certain international parties view them as an inevitable part of a political settlement.”

Political analyst Bassem al-Hakimi said that the party that commits “fewer mistakes” between the Houthis and Saleh will emerge as the winner.

Speaking to Asharq Al-Awsat, Hakimi stressed: “The situation is complicated and Saleh is pressuring everyone to accept the counter-revolution against the Houthis’ insurgency.

He indicated that “it is important to maintain a unified national spirit and enhance the parties’ capabilities to remain united.”

Disagreements between the two sides of the insurgency are increasing, especially after Houthi militias directly assaulted a number of ministers close to Saleh.

Sources informed Asharq Al-Awsat however that the disparities began directly after Houthi took control of the National Guard, which Saleh was hoping would back him after he was ousted in 2011 by a public revolution.

