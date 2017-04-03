Saudi Arabia Provides $584.4 Million Relief Assistance to Yemenis

RIYADH: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid has provided relief assistance worth $584.4 million to aid Yemeni citizens, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Headed by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the center has been developing partnerships with international agencies to help the needy in Yemen, Djibouti and Ethiopia, and is planning to extend aid to other deprived countries.

In an earlier statement, Al-Rabeeah said: “The Kingdom is among the top 10 countries in the world in terms of the value and volume of aid provided in alleviating the suffering of the needy.”

The total amount spent by the Kingdom in relief aid programs during the past four decades has been around $115 billion from which over 90 countries have benefited.

The King Salman Center has now started working on two more projects: Tackling malnutrition among children and pregnant mothers, and provision of water supplies in 15 Yemeni governorates.

The total number of projects directed at Yemeni citizens has reached 123, and the number of partners that have stood by such projects has reached 81, the agency said.

The number of food, security and shelter projects has reached 44 at a cost of $238 million, which benefited 20 million people with the help of 24 partners.

The center has provided 16 projects related to education, family protection and early recovery programs at a cost of $78.17 million, while projects related to health, nutrition and environmental sanitation reached 53 at a cost of $211.48 million.

The number of beneficiaries in the two categories of projects reached 3,914,236 and 27,780,814, respectively, the agency said.

Regarding projects related to communications in emergencies, logistics and coordination of humanitarian operations, the center allocated 10 projects at a cost of $56.95 million. Some 15,657 people benefited from these projects.

