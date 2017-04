Riyadh, April 7 (IANS) Saudi civil defence said on Friday that an Indian national was killed and three others were injured in the border city of Najran when they were hit by projectiles fired from Yemen.

Such attacks with casualties have been common since a Saudi-led war against Houthis in Yemen that started in 2015, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this week, the Saudi-led coalition issued a statement about the humanitarian crisis in rebel-controlled areas in Yemen, highlighting that it was doing its best to ensure food and medicine supplies to the Yemeni people.

Original Article