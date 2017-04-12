Yemen Pro-government Forces ‘Retake Areas in Mokha District’

TAEZ // Yemeni pro-government forces, backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition, on Tuesday recaptured areas in the north and east of Mokha district from the Houthi rebels, reported the UAE’s state news agency, Wam.

The official Yemeni News Agency quoted a military source as saying: “The military operations – which were launched on Tuesday morning – have made significant progress, retaking a series of mountains, including Al Nar Mountain.”

The Iran-backed Houthis suffered heavy casualties and losses of equipment, with some rebel fighters fleeing the area, the source said.

“Fighting is still on to retake Khalid Camp, which is under siege by the national army on different fronts, with the support of the Arab coalition air power,” he added.

Fighters from the pro-government popular resistance also took part in the operations in Yemen’s southwestern Taiz province.

