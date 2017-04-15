Top Al-Qaeda Leader Killed by Yemeni Tribesmen

A senior leader of the Al-Qaeda terrorist group was killed by armed tribesmen on Friday in Yemen’s southeastern Shabwah province, according to a local security source.

“Ahmed Awad Barhamah was ambushed and killed by local tribesmen,” the source, preferring anonymity for security reasons, told Anadolu Agency.

According to the same source, Barhamah was waylaid by members of the Baudah tribe near his home in Shabwah’s eastern Rawdah directorate.

The Baudah tribe accuses Al-Qaeda’s local affiliate of killing two of its members some six months ago in the same province.

In August of last year, the Yemeni government announced Abyan’s recapture from Al-Qaeda militants.

