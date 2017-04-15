Yemen Government Says UN Report is ‘Untrue, Unrealistic’

The Yemeni government on Friday criticised a United Nations report on the rebel-held strategic Red Sea port of Hodeidah saying it contains “untrue and unrealistic information.”

The press statement issued by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights and international sanctions, Idriss Jazairy, was not based on true and realistic information, said Abdul Raqeeb Fateh, Yemen’s Local Administration Minister and chairman of the Supreme Relief Committee, in a statement carried by the official Yemeni news agency.

“The humanitarian disaster was inflicted on Yemen by the coup d’etat that was carried out by the rebel Houthi group and their ally, the now-deposed president Ali Abdullah Saleh, against the Yemeni legitimate government.”

“The rebel militias continue to block food aid convoys from entering several Yemeni governorates and has been besieging Taiz city for more than one and a half year, and have recently seized 223 aid convoys and 63 ships carrying humanitarian aid supplies and used them to back their war effort,” he said.

