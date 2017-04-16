Yemen Demands Terrorist Designation for Houthis

PARIS: Yemen’s internationally-recognised government has demanded that the United Nations Security Council designate the rebel Houthi militia and militias headed by their ally, the now-deposed president Ali Abdullah Saleh, as terrorist organisations, and immediately enforce its resolutions on Yemen and Resolution 2216 in particular, Yemen’s official state news agency, SABA, reported on Saturday.

About 37,888 Yemeni citizens have been killed and injured by the rebel Houthi-Saleh militias in their war against the state. Of these 811 women, 1,002 children and 9,160 men were killed, and some 27,077 people were injured by the rebels, Dr. Mohammed Askar, Deputy Minister of Human Rights, told a conference held last night to discuss the current situation, developments and the future of peace in Yemen.

Among those injured are 3,875 women, 3,334 children and 19,868 men, Askar said.

Moreover, the Houthi-Saleh rebel militias destroyed the country’s infrastructure and converted schools and hospitals into military installations and training centres. “The Houthi-Saleh militias destroyed 29,422 buildings, including 3,556 public properties such as schools, hospitals, water systems, power grids and telecommunications networks. They blew up 25,865 homes, shops, vehicles, farms, and factories.”

Further detailing the Houthi-Saleh militias’ human rights violations, Askar noted that the rebels inflicted mass punishment, including starvation, blowing up houses and besieging cities to block delivery of food aid and humanitarian relief to civilians.

“The rebel militias also kidnapped and detained 16,804 rights activists, journalists, and academicians. Of these 13,938 people were victims of arbitrary arrests.”

The rebels also recruited children, minors, and women to further fuel their aggression on legitimacy in Yemen, Askar stressed.

The Paris conference brought together Arab and non-Arab ambassadors, experts and representatives of the civil society and the media.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Yemeni army and the popular resistance, backed by the Arab coalition’s air strikes, stormed the western gate of the Khalid Bin Walid camp last night amid fighting with the coup Houthi and Saleh militias.

Original Article