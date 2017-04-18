Al-Qaeda in Yemen Assassinates Prominent Houthi Commander

On Tuesday, a statement released by ‘Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula’ (AQAP) suggested the terror group has eliminated an important Houthi commander in otherwise peaceful Ibb governorate in western Yemen.

AQAP claimed Abdulmalik Al-Yafras, commander of a Houthi-led battalion, was assassinated by an IED (improvised explosive device) carefully planted in advance by jihadist sleeper cells on a main road in the aforementioned province.

Seven other Houthi troops were either killed or wounded by the attack, AQAP said.

Remarkably, the Houthi-led Popular committees are deadlocked in clashes with the Islamic State, AQAP and Saudi-backed soldiers across the embattled country.

