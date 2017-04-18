UAE Continues to Send Urgent Relief to Yemen

The Emirates Red Crescent continues to send relief aid to Shabwah Governorate in Yemen and the humanitarian aid convoy including food items have been sent on Monday to the Belhaf area.The beneficiaries have thanked the UAE for providing necessary assistance to ease their living conditions.

The ERC’s humanitarian operations are focussed on relief, healthcare and education, and its presence in the areas that saw the most development has earned it a prominent place among humanitarian agencies operating in the country, he further added.

“The UAE, led by President Sheikh Khalifa, prioritises the humanitarian cause of the Yemeni people, based on the humanitarian approach of the founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who spared no effort to back the Yemeni people in all circumstances,” Dr Al Mazrouei said.

The UAE’s efforts in Yemen are improving, Yemenis appreciated the initiatives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as the close monitoring of its efforts by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in the Western Region and President of the Emirates Red Crescent, he said.

“Through its efforts in Yemen, the Emirates Red Crescent seeks to minimise the impact of the current situation on the lives of thousands of the most vulnerable and underprivileged civilians.

Original Article