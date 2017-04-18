Yemeni Media to Address the West in English

Yemen’s Information Ministry intends to launch an English newspaper and satellite channel to inform the international community of the violations and practices of rebels against the Yemeni people.

Yemen’s Minister of Information Muammar al-Eryani said that this step is among the ministry’s priorities that will be implemented in the coming period. He adds that around USD20 million are needed to restructure the ministry branches that were misused by the rebels and to return the broadcast of satellite channels in the country after providing the required infrastructure.

al-Eryani added that the ministry has commenced first steps to implement a strategy to address the West through the Yemeni news agency’s release of a number of news stories in English and Yemen TV’s broadcast of English language programs after midnight.

According to the Ministry of Information, the number of pro-legitimacy newspapers issued in Yemen is around 30, in addition to seven television channels, including two state-run channels. The number of employees in the Ministry is estimated at 10,000.

The minister of information stated that the ministry has future plans to resume efforts on the international level in revealing facts about the militias’ actions. It is planning visits to a number of European capitals where it will hold seminars and present crimes committed by the militias.

He added that the Saudi role was significant in welcoming the Yemeni people, especially journalists, with many settling in Saudi Arabia and others heading to other countries.

Commenting on the fate of arrested journalists, Eryani said that the ministry has addressed all international organizations in this context and requested that they play their role in protecting the detainees.

