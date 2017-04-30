Don’t Lose Sight of Suffering Yemenis – Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: While issues relating to Syria, Palestine and Myanmar are getting the world”s attention, crisis-stricken Yemen should not be forgotten, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He noted that the bloody conflict in Yemen, which started in 2014, had killed and injured tens of thousands of people and caused devastation in the country.

Citing a United Nations report, Ahmad Zahid said that as many as 3.5 million of over 27 million Yemenis had become refugees in their own country while seven million, including two million women and children, were on the brink of famine.

Speaking at the ”Yemen Charity Night” hosted by the Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA) here tonight, he lauded the organisation for sending humanitarian aid to the country since 2015.

“The aid comprising medical supplies, food, clothing and blankets as well as drinking water valued at RM600,000 have successfully been sent to the victims,” he said.

The text of his speech was read out by Minister in the Prime Minister”s Department Datuk Paul Low Seng Kuan.

The deputy prime minister said MRA had also sent a relief team that reached Yemen on April 10 in its continuous relief mission to that country.

“I believe that humanitarian aid organisations like MRA can play a role in helping to bring relief to those under threat in Yemen and raise awareness on important issues concerning humanitarian tragedies,” he added.

He hoped the parties concerned could work together to restore peace in Yemen.

