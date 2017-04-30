King Salman Reiterates Kingdom’s Support to Yemen

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz received at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, President of the Republic of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

During the meeting, King Salman reiterated the Kingdom’s keenness on supporting the brotherly people of Yemen, as well as Yemen’s legitimate government in order to achieve security and stability in the country, said the Saudi Press Agency.

For his part, Hadi thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for the efforts exerted by the Kingdom and the countries of the Coalition to protect and support Yemen and its people.

The meeting addressed a number of issues of common interest and the latest developments in Yemen, reported SPA.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban, President of General Intelligence Khalid al-Humaidan and Director of Yemeni President’s Office Abdullah al-Alaimi.

