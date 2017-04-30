Kuwait Distributes Shelter Aid to 400 Yemeni Families

Kuwait has distributed the second and final batch of shelter aid to the directorate of Usaylan district of Shabwah Governorate, south-central Yemen, for 400 families from the district.

The aid is part of the ongoing “Kuwait is by your side” campaign in Yemen and includes house furniture, cooking gas cylinders, cooking tools, blankets, and other necessary supplies for families, Mohsen Al-Qaranaa, the campaign’s coordinator in Usaylan, said in a press statement Sunday.

Around 600 families will benefit from the aid, including 400 in Usaylan and 200 in Ataq districts, Al-Qaranaa added, noting that the Kuwaiti campaign had distributed relief items to several Yemeni provinces to secure necessities for over 50,000 Yemenis at a cost of USD 4.5 million.

Meanwhile, Ali Al-Hejri, Director-General of Usaylan district, welcomed the Kuwaiti aid to the Yemeni people, particularly Usaylan’s residents who recently suffered severe deterioration of humanitarian situations due to inter-militias violence in the country’s south-central region.

Al-Hejri also expressed his aspirations for more Kuwaiti support to Usaylan residents, and making his district at the forefront of Kuwaiti relief and humanitarian aid in the upcoming period, especially with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

Original Article